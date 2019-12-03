Broadway Celebrates #GivingTuesday With Social Media Campaign In Support Of BC/EFA

The season of giving becomes the season of giving back today as beloved Broadway shows and organizations rally on social media in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on this #GivingTuesday.

Across Instagram, Broadway's most popular accounts are adding a "donate to Broadway Cares" button to their Instagram stories today, December 3, 2019. The donations will help fuel Broadway Cares' ongoing support of The Actors Fund's safety net of social service programs as well as its own annual National Grants Program. The Giving Tuesday donations will be put to good use next month when the first grants of the year are awarded to organizations serving and delivering healthy meals to those in need. In 2019, $2.1 million was awarded to 125 food programs across the country, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Broadway shows joining in the Giving Tuesday efforts include Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (@ainttooproudmusical), Aladdin (@aladdin), Beetlejuice (@beetlejuicebway), Chicago (@chicagomusical), A Christmas Carol (@xmascarolbway), Come From Away (@wecomefromaway), David Byrne's American Utopia (@americanutopia), Dear Evan Hansen (@dearevanhansen), Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelovesupreme), Frozen (@frozenbroadway), Hadestown (@hadestown), Hamilton (@hamiltonmusical), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@cursedchildus), The Inheritance (@inheritanceplay), Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedlittlepill), The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (@ltmusical), The Lion King (@thelionking), Mean Girls (@meangirlsbway), Oklahoma! (@oklahomabway), The Phantom of the Opera (@phantombway), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (@snowshowonbway), Slave Play (@slaveplaybway), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (@tinabroadway), Tootsie (@tootsiemusical), Waitress (@waitressmusical) and Wicked (@wicked_musical).

Theatrical media outlets Playbill (@playbill), Broadway.com (@broadwaycom), BroadwayBox.com (@broadwayboxcom), BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) and TheaterMania (@theatermania) are also joining in the fundraising effort.

Broadway fans are welcome to join the community in the Giving Tuesday fundraising effort, too. Within their own Instagram stories, users can add the "donation" sticker, select Broadway Cares as the charity, then post.

All donations are handled through the Instagram app and every dollar donated goes directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Instagram covers all credit card processing fees.

Special thanks to AKA NYC, Art House New York, Disney Theatrical Productions, Marathon Digital, Martian Entertainment, RPM, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive and SpotCo for leading the participating shows' social media support during this #GivingTuesday effort.

This generosity across Broadway is concurrent with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' fall fundraising season, which this year runs from October 25 to December 8. Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions across the country are fundraising for Broadway Cares, signature #redbuckets in hand. The fundraising will culminate in a variety show of songs, dances and skits at Red Bucket Follies on Monday, December 9, and Tuesday, December 10, at NYC's New Amsterdam Theatre. Tickets to Red Bucket Follies are available at broadwaycares.org.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.





