Broadway Catch Up!
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Broadway Catch Up: May 5 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, RENT Cast, and More!

Article Pixel May. 5, 2020  

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rob McClure, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Kristin Chenoweth sings on Instagram!

Cheno decided to find out which Broadway show she is and created an Instagram jukebox musical in the process! Watch her working her way through snippets of Wicked, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King, Oklahoma! and more.

Andrew Lloyd Webber plays the Star Wars theme!

Webber has shared a video of himself playing John Williams' Star Wars theme in honor of Star Wars Day, May 4th! John Williams has composed the music for all nine Star Wars films.

Global Rent cast members create 'No Day But Today' video!

Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes. The video features clips of all of the cast members in their respective homes, set to the song No Day But Today. It was posted on Facebook by Rodney Hicks.

Richard Armitage reflects on working on Love, Love Love!

Armitage took part in Roundabout's Off-Script video series, where he shared memories of working on the production in 2016.

Lauren Gunderson reads from 'The Book of Will'!

This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features the most-produced playwright in America, Lauren Gunderson ("Silent Sky") reading from her play about William Shakespeare's legacy, "The Book of Will."

We Will Rock You cast members perform virtual 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with Brian May!

For the first time ever the casts of over 10 years of We Will Rock You past and present, from productions all over the world, join together to sing one of the most sentimental Queen songs of the show. The performers were even joined by Queen guitarist Brian May!

Rob McClure channels his inner conductor with #ConductorCam!

McClure took to Twitter to post the first video in a series he's calling #ConductorCam! He recreated what the conductor's screen looks like during a show, complete with a toy phone and a baton.



Next on Stage

Related Articles

From This Author Stephi Wild



  • Wake Up With BWW 5/5: A STRANGE LOOP Wins the Pulitzer Prize For Drama, and More!
  • Broadway Catch Up: May 4 - Ben Platt, Jonah Platt, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lea Salonga, Lea Michele, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 5/4: Lucille Lortel Award Winners, and More!
  • Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Talk Parenthood and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
  • Washington Attorney General's Office Looks Into Brown Paper Tickets, After Clients Complain About Not Receiving Funds
  • Elaine Paige Tells Stories of EVITA, CATS, HAIR, and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge