Broadway Catch Up: May 5 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, RENT Cast, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rob McClure, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Kristin Chenoweth sings on Instagram!

Cheno decided to find out which Broadway show she is and created an Instagram jukebox musical in the process! Watch her working her way through snippets of Wicked, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King, Oklahoma! and more.

Andrew Lloyd Webber plays the Star Wars theme!

Webber has shared a video of himself playing John Williams' Star Wars theme in honor of Star Wars Day, May 4th! John Williams has composed the music for all nine Star Wars films.

As it is Star Wars day it only seems fitting to play something from John Williams! May the composing 4th be with you - #TeamALW #StarWarsDay #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/BzFecV8R5i - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 4, 2020

Global Rent cast members create 'No Day But Today' video!

Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes. The video features clips of all of the cast members in their respective homes, set to the song No Day But Today. It was posted on Facebook by Rodney Hicks.

Richard Armitage reflects on working on Love, Love Love!

Armitage took part in Roundabout's Off-Script video series, where he shared memories of working on the production in 2016.

Lauren Gunderson reads from 'The Book of Will'!

This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features the most-produced playwright in America, Lauren Gunderson ("Silent Sky") reading from her play about William Shakespeare's legacy, "The Book of Will."

We Will Rock You cast members perform virtual 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with Brian May!

For the first time ever the casts of over 10 years of We Will Rock You past and present, from productions all over the world, join together to sing one of the most sentimental Queen songs of the show. The performers were even joined by Queen guitarist Brian May!

Rob McClure channels his inner conductor with #ConductorCam!

McClure took to Twitter to post the first video in a series he's calling #ConductorCam! He recreated what the conductor's screen looks like during a show, complete with a toy phone and a baton.





Related Articles