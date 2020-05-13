Broadway Catch Up!
Broadway Catch Up: May 13 - George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Dee Roscioli, Annaleigh Ashford, Tony Shalhoub, Wayne Brady, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Dee Roscioli, Annaleigh Ashford, Tony Shalhoub, Wayne Brady, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Sing 'Suddenly Seymour'!

On Sunday, George Salazar welcomed 'Pose' star MJ Rodriguez to "Sundays on the Couch with George." The "Delayed Duets" segment of the show has become a fan favorite of viewers at home and last week's musical performance featured Salazar and MJ reprising their stellar, and yes, somewhat delayed, performance of 'Suddenly Seymour' for the virtual audience.

Tony Shalhoub reveals his bout with COVID-19 and revives Monk!

The Tony Award-winner dropped by NBC'S Peacock Variety Show to channel his beloved germaphobe character Monk for a sketch. Following the bit, Tony broke character to reveal that he and his wife, Brook Adams, recently had Covid-19.

Wayne Brady pens an original song for a COVID-19 PSA!

Broadway and television star Wayne Brady has teamed up with Funny or Die for a musical coronavirus PSA about proper social distancing and personal protective gear!

Glenn Close supports the Food for Heroes Program!

Glenn Close shared a message in support of New York's Food for Heroes program, on Chirlane McCray's Twitter. The Food For Heroes program has expanded to bring daily meals to an additional 2,000 healthcare workers and essential staff in New York City.

Dee Roscioli, Annaleigh Ashford & Colin Hanlon perform a Wicked parody!

The trio has released a music video of their Wicked parody, Defying Quarantine! The song was written by Ben Clark.



