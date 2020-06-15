Broadway Catch Up!
Broadway Catch Up: June 15 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Liz Callaway, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Barbra Streisand, the cast of COMPANY, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Liz Callaway, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Barbra Streisand, the cast of Company, and more!

Alex Newell, Kara Lindsay, Isabelle McCalla, and more perform 'The New World'!

A group of stars have performed a new virtual cover of The New World from Jason Robert Brown's Songs For a New World. The video was directed and conceived by Jimmy Larkin, and music directed and sound engineered by Jonathan Brenner.

Barbra Streisand introduces Joe Biden at at a fundraising event!

"It is my great pleasure to introduce a man who is a gentleman, a statesman, who in 48 years of government service has been a voice of reason, experience, and compassion," she said in his introduction. "Who, God willing, will be the next president of the United States."

Andrew Lloyd Webber reflects on the creation of Sunset Boulevard!

Andrew Lloyd Webber has returning to the little church he converted into a theatre, where he has been reflecting on how some of his shows began.

This time, Webber takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name.

The cast of Company performs the title number!

Liz Callaway sings David Shire's 1968 protest song 'The Morning After'!

"My friend, composer David Shire wrote this song in 1968 in reaction to the Detroit race riots, which followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.," Callaway wrote in the video's caption. "The song was originally recorded by Barbra Streisand on her What About Today album. After the horrific murder of George Floyd, and the events that have followed, I felt compelled to sing this. I got in touch with David, who was more than happy to revisit the song. Working together over FaceTime, we tweaked a few lyrics, and he kindly created this wonderful arrangement for me."

Brian Stokes Mitchell leads #MemorialForUsAll!

Brian Stokes Mitchell led the seventh Memorial For Us All tribute to honor those we lost due to COVID-19.

In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.


