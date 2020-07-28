Broadway Catch Up: July 28 - Megan Hilty, Lesli Margherita, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Megan Hilty, Lesli Margherita, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Megan Hilty takes over our Instagram!

Megan Hilty took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Sunday, July 26. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a peek inside her rehearsal for The Seth Concert Series!

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson star in the trailer for Love in the Time of Corona!

Freeform's highly anticipated limited series "Love in the Time of Corona" will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning Saturday, August 22, at 8 p.m. EST/PST and continuing Sunday, August 23, at 8 p.m. EST/PST, the network announced today in the first teaser trailer for the series. The episodes will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Lesli Margherita and more join Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular impromptu open mic/variety show that's been taking place on the Birdland stage every single Monday night since 2003!

Last night, July 28, included special guests CJ Emmons, Lesli Margherita, Edmund Bagnell, Tierney Sutton, Brian Eads and Matthew Rodin.

Megan Hilty sings 'Moving The Line' as part of The Seth Concert Series!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Megan Hilty's concert premiered on Sunday, July 26, and re-aired yesterday, July 27.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, featuring Hilty singing 'Moving The Line' from Smash!

150 performers record 'Make Them Hear You'!

Marking two months since George Floyd's death during police arrest in Minneapolis USA, and in response to the outrage expressed across the globe, theatre producer Danielle Tarento has brought together more than 150 Black and Black mixed race actors from the UK and the US, along with a 38-piece orchestra, to record 'Make Them Hear You,' from the Broadway musical 'Ragtime', to raise money for StopWatch (Stop-Watch.org).

