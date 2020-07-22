Broadway Catch Up: July 22 - Ethan Slater, Mykal Kilgore, Gizel Jimenez, and Kathryn Allison!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Hear the first track from Slater's new EP, a new song from Wicked's Flying Free series, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Ethan Slater, Mykal Kilgore, Gizel Jimenez, and Kathryn Allison, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Wicked has announced Rona Siddiqui as its next Flying Free songwriter.

As part of the Flying Free: Wicked Inspired Songs series (presented with ASCAP), watch an all new video of "Token Goat Song", written by Rona Siddiqui, filmed last year and performed by Broadway's Mykal Kilgore with WICKED alums Gizel Jiménez and Kathryn Allison.

Listen to the title track from Ethan Slater's EP 'Life is Weird'! Ethan Slater's new EP, Life Is Weird, is now available anywhere that you can stream music. All proceeds from the album go to Protect Native Elders and The National Bail Fund. Get the album on Spotify here and Apple Music here. Cristin Milioti discusses trying to argue her way into Hamilton! Cristin Milioti was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to talk about her new film, Palm Springs! During the interview, Milioti reveals that she tried to work her way into Hamilton saying, "I heard that Jonathan Groff was leaving the show, and I wrote multiple emails. I was like, 'What if I play that King? And what if it's like the sickly prince from The Holy Grail? And I would wear all of Groff's costumes so that they were big and I would have like maybe one long tooth, and like be really sickly and inbred, but also psychotic.' And it was met with resounding no's." Learn about Caroline, or Change on It's the Day of the Show Y'all! Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about Caroline, or Change! Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen talk Liz Callaway and more! Every Tuesday and Thursday, BroadwayWorld's own Broken Records podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- a twice-weekly half hour livestream show. Today, Ben's "All Beef Patti" is Liz Callaway's "Meadowlark" and Daniel's Who Do You Think You Are is Dorothy Loudon's "Vodka". Tune in today, July 21 at 10:30am to watch live!

