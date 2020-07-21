Broadway Catch Up: July 21 - Norm Lewis, Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Norm Lewis, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Norm Lewis sings 'Impossible Dream'!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Norm Lewis' performance as part of The Seth Concert Series aired on July 19 and 20. As part of the performance, he sang 'Impossible Dream'!

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig sing 'Dancing on the Rooftops'!

The #BeApart project has released its second video in its evolving collection, with original song "Dancing on the Rooftops" performed by Mean Girls stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig. Henningsen and Selig are accompanied by some of Los Angeles' finest musicians, including Victor Indrizzo (Beck, Gary Clarke, Jr.), David Levita (Alanis Morissette, Eminem), and Jimmie Wood (Bruce Springsteen, Cheap Trick). Music and Lyrics by Christopher Lennertz. Video edited by Kelly Soll.

Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses the challenges of socially-distanced theatre

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Culture secretary Oliver Dowden recently announced on Twitter that UK theatres and music halls will be allowed to reopen on August 1, with socially distanced audiences. Andrew Lloyd Webber however, is questioning how the socially-distanced theatre model can be financially sound.

In an interview with the BCC, Webber said: "The average play needs a 65% capacity and a musical needs more," he explained. "All we want is clarity and consistency." Watch the full interview below!

Michael Riedel chats about Dreamgirls, Nine, and more!

Calling all theater nerds, book lovers, history buffs and everyone in between! BroadwayWorld is presenting its next selection for BroadwayWorld Book Club, and if you've ever wanted to take a deep dive into the rich history of that subject we like most (we're talking Broadway, of course), you've come to the right place!

For this round of BroadwayWorld Book Club, we are reading Michael Riedel's Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

Riedel himself is taking part in BroadwayWorld Book Club. Watch below as he discusses Chapters 16-21!

