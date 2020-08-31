Broadway Catch Up: August 31 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Amber Riley, the Cast of MJ, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Watch Webber take on the WAP challenge, the MJ cast tributes the King of Pop on his birthday, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Amber Riley, the cast of MJ, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series.

Andrew Lloyd Webber does the WAP Challenge!

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, baron of all social media, took to TikTok today to join the latest viral challenge, the WAP challenge. Check out Andrew Lloyd WAPber below putting a Phantom of the Opera spin on Cardi B's hit song.

Dreamgirls Asian tour cast and creatives release Black Lives Matter video!

The 2020 Dreamgirls Asian Tour cast recently united virtually to create a Black Lives Matter video, encouraging people to vote.

The video was produced and directed by Alex Gibbs, who played Jimmy Early on the tour. Gibbs also reached out to the show's cast and creative team with the idea.

Amber Riley performs a tribute to Naya Rivera

Actress and singer Amber Riley performed "A Moment" in a touching tribute to "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera on last night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on "Glee," passed away in a tragic drowning on July 8th of this year. She was 33.

MJ the Musical cast dances to Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'!

The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jackson's birthday today with a fun video! The video features cast members from the musical dancing to the King of Pop's song, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'.

