Broadway Catch Up: August 27 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Hugh Jackman, Phillipa Soo, Jenn Colella, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Hugh Jackman, Phillipa Soo, Jenn Colella, and more!

Andrew Lloyd Webber and his dog, Mojito, sing 'How Much Is That Doggy in the Window?'

Webber posted the video in honor of International Dog Day. Webber featured his dog Mojito in the new video, in which he showed off his favorite party trick, singing How Much Is That Doggy in the Window? backwards with a bit of Salsa flair!

Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Jenn Colella, Holly Gould, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki M. James, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, Phillipa Soo, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verman, Ada Westfall, and Kate Wetherhead came together to perform "How Long" from Shaina Taub's Suffragist, currently in development.

Dyllón Burnside sings 'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered'!

Yesterday's R&H Goes Pop! video featured Broadway performer Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose") performing "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" from the 1940 Rodgers & Hart musical Pal Joey.

Hugh Jackman provides an update on The Music Man!

Hugh Jackman called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to talk about his Emmy nominated performance in HBO's Bad Education. While talking to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Hugh Jackman gave an update on The Music Man, the Broadway revival that was postponed to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, and spoke about the recent buzz that he and Mark Ruffalo are both nominated in the same Emmy category.

