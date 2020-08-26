Broadway Catch Up: August 26 - Laura Benanti as Melania Trump, Tamyra Gray, Heath Saunders, Nik Walker, and More!

Watch Benanti's Melania preview her RNC speech, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Laura Benanti as Melania Trump, Tamyra Gray, Heath Saunders, Nik Walker, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

'E Pluribus Unum' (Out of Many, One) is a 'docu-music video' for a timely song co-written by Anthony Fedorov and Kyle Carter. E Pluribus Unum is a reminder of America's bold attempt to make one unified nation of people from many different backgrounds and beliefs. The challenge of seeking unity while respecting diversity has played a critical role in shaping our history, our literature, and our national character.

The diverse group of artists featured in the video include: Kyle Carter, Anthony Fedorov, Tamyra Gray, Diana Huey, Jennifer Paz, AJ Rafael, Christina Sajous, Heath Saunders, and Nik Walker.

The GOP's convention is underway and the person everyone wants to hear from is First Lady Melania Trump. Joining us tonight from the newly renovated Rose Garden for a preview of her RNC speech is our own first lady, Laura "Melania Trump" Benanti!

James Corden believes streaming services should help support the theatre industry!

James Corden spoke with Variety about the impact of the pandemic on The Late Late Show, and on the entertainment industry in general, especially live theater.

"I do think it would be great if the companies that are in one respect benefiting from COVID - if you look at price shares [of] streamers and all those things - I think some acknowledgement of the volume of arts and artists that have come from that environment, I think it would be really in their best interests to try and support theater in that way, the Amazons and the Apples."

Lauren Patten, Seth Rudetsky, and more join Pride and Less Prejudice campaign!

On August 25, non-profit organization Pride and Less Prejudice (PLP) launched a #ReadOutProud fundraising campaign video with LGBTQ celebrities including Adam Rippon, Nicole Maines, Darryl Stephens, and Tig Notaro.

Jay McGuinness performs 'Everything' from Sleepless!

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, officially began performances last night, August 25, at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre! Qatch Jay McGuiness perform 'Everything' in a clip from the show.

