Broadway Catch Up: August 18 - Stephanie J. Block, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and More!

Block sings Cher, the Hadestown cast members perform at a private event, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Stephanie J. Block, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Stephanie J. Block sings 'Believe' as part of The Seth Concert Series!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Laura invited ladies from Broadway and beyond to be part of the music video. Check out the fabulous trio in the video, as well as Ingrid Michaelson, Kate Rockwell, Ashley Park, Annaleigh Ashford, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Eden Espinosa, Kerry Butler, Carly Jibson, Orfeh, and Tonya Pinkins.

The clip also includes appearances from Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Tracy Jai Edwards, Natalie Joy Johnson, Tiffany Engen, Brooke Engen, Brittany Campbell, Mary Faber, Kamilah Martin, Chrissie Fit, Samantha Bee, Cecily Strong, Ally Maki, Natalie Zea, Brianna Brown, Kalyn Miles and more.

Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and more perform from Hadestown!

Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields and Kimberly Marable recently performed songs from Hadestown at private event!

Watch them sing 'Wedding Song', 'Our Lady of the Underground' and 'Road to Hell' below!

Christopher Jackson, Billy Porter, and more take part in 'I Have A Right To Vote'!

With 78 days until Election Day, I Have A Right To Vote, a star-studded music video, has been released to raise awareness around voter suppression, encourage voter education and registration, and increase voter motivation leading into the fall elections.

Andrew Lloyd Webber performs The Music of the Night!

He also provided Phans with some encouraging words, promising that the show will return to the West End, saying it will return "even better than it was before, I hope."

"We're going to have the original production, and it will be fantastic. Mark my words."

I haven't done one of these in a while! I hope you all enjoy it. Phantom will be back, I promise! - ALW pic.twitter.com/nh2OxohvcA - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 16, 2020

