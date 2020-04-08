Broadway Catch Up: April 8 - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Performs 'Thank U' and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Kristin Chenoweth, the casts of Hamilton and Jagged Little Pill, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Hamilton cast members take part in a new parody!

"The Zoom Where It Happens" is a new parody created by Kurt Crowley and Ian Weinberger, featuring vocals and on-camera work by former Broadway Burr, Nik Walker and current Hamilton Michael Luwoye, with appearances by members of the #HamFam!

Kristin Chenoweth cooks and sings!

Chenoweth has revived her viral series, Cooking With Kristin, by singing some Dolly Parton while baking up some delicious 'Hello Dollies'!

Original Mamma Mia cast members perform for sick castmate!

The cast members banded together to perform in honor of their castmate, Neal Wright, who is in the hospital due to COVID-19. They performed "Thank You For the Music", a song written by ABBA and featured in Mamma Mia! to honor the NHS for looking after their friend.

The cast of Jagged Little Pill performs 'Thank U'!

The cast came together online to perform as a message of strength and solidarity during these uncertain times, and of gratitude to those serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frank Wildhorn performs an original song!

Wildhorn took to Instagram to post what he's calling a Living Room Concert, playing the title song from Never Say Goodbye, a 2006 show Wildhorn penned for the famed Takarazuka Revue Company.

Leenya Rideout sings 'Children Will Listen'!

The video is part of Milwaukee Rep's Our Home to Your Home series.

Patrick Cragin performs a quarantine parody!

The performer created a parody of 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton, as part of the #HamAtHome series.





