Broadway Catch Up: April 20 - Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jennifer Hudson, Betsy Wolfe, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's videos, from stars including Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jennifer Hudson, Betsy Wolfe, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Kelli O'Hara partners with Westport Country Playhouse for 'Getting to Know You: A Celebration of Young Artists'!

The virtual showcase featured 10 randomly selected Fairfield County high school students who got the opportunity to share their experiences with O'Hara and perform a musical theater selection.

Andy Grotelueschen shares a memory from working with Roundabout!

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Andy Grotelueschen is sharing a memory of working on Into the Woods.

Jennifer Hudson sings 'Memory' from Cats!

She performed the song as part of the televised virtual concert, One World: Together at Home!

Ben Platt performs 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand'!

"I miss physical affection," Platt wrote in the caption.

Amber Riley and the original West End cast of Dreamgirls perform 'One Night Only'!

The special performance stars composer and Grammy Award winner Henry Krieger and Olivier Award winning Amber Riley, along with the original West End cast.

The performance was released in aid of MAD Trust COVID-19 Hardship Crisis Fund.

Betsy Wolfe performs 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'!

Lincoln Center has launched the #HumanityinConcert initiative. Betsy Wolfe took part in the movement, performing Somewhere Over the Rainbow. She dedicated the performance to Nick Cordero, who is fighting for his life in the ICU, due to COVID-19.

Matt Lucas and Michael Ball duet on 'Thank You Baked Potato'!

Actor Matt Lucas has launched a new version of the comedy song 'Thank you Baked Potato' in honor of the NHS. All proceeds raised from sales of the track will go to FeedNHS, an initiative set up to raise £1million to provide 6,000 meals per day to critical care staff in London hospitals.

In honor of Les Miserables - The Staged Concert being released digitally, Lucas duetted on the song with co-star Michael Ball.

To celebrate the release of #LesMizConcert tomorrow here's my duet with @mrmichaelball. £5 from each download of the concert goes to charity - https://t.co/dd5hSsj4XU - and of course you can download #ThankYouBakedPotato for #FeedNHS here https://t.co/yZo3HSuiIs pic.twitter.com/OosjRRO2P9 - realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 19, 2020

L. Steven Taylor and Holly Ann Butler performed a Rent parody, called 'The Tango Quarantine.' The song is, of course, based on The Tango Maureen from Rent by Jonathan Larson.





Related Articles