Broadway Casting Director Mark B Simon Has Passed Away

Most recently, Mark served as Casting Director for Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Obituaries
According to various sources, casting director Mark B Simon, known for his work on the original productions of Parade, The Last 5 Years, and many more, has passed away.

Most recently, Mark served as Casting Director for Center Theatre Group's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Artios Award), Race (Artios nomination)The Black Suits, The Royale (Artios nomination), Neva, The Sunshine Boys (Artios nomination), The Scottsboro Boys, End of the Rainbow, Backbeat, What The Butler Saw! (Artios nomination),The Steward of Christendom, A Parallelogram, Los Otros.

Mark worked as a New York-based independent casting director for clients including Hal Prince, Jason Robert Brown, Graciela Daniele, Susan Stroman, Patricia Birch, Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, Nick Hytner, Alfred Uhry, Carol Burnett, Jeremy Sams, New York City Opera and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular on projects including 13, Parade, The Last Five Years, Show Boat, Candide, 3hree, Hollywood Arms, Bounce, LoveMusik, Paradise Found, Sweeney Todd, Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, Sweet Smell of Success and Ragtime (Artios Award).

He was a member of the National Board, Casting Society of America.



