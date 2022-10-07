Broadway Breakouts Star in New Musical Film TRIPLE THREAT

Dreams of Broadway stardom meet the realities of adulthood in Triple Threat, the story of three long-time friends whose shared vision for success is jeopardized as Chloe, Maggie and Gus each decide what's most important in life-and how to achieve it. Fresh out of college, Chloe and Maggie put their all into creating their new original musical, Firefly, and ten years of hard work pay off when the show is picked up for a Broadway premiere. Now in their thirties, each realizes that happiness might look a little different from what their younger selves envisioned, from parenthood to partnerships to professional success. Bursting with vibrant original music and a distinctly Millennial vibe, Triple Threat is for every theater kid yearning to make it big, every family bonded by friendship, and anyone who's ever put it all on the line to realize their dreams.

There are many types of family structures found world-wide. For both the creative team behind the film and within Triple Threat, family consists of the people who create with you, who uplift you, who stick with you when things become difficult and push you out of your comfort zone when you're in a rut.

This doesn't always look like a nuclear family, but as the world evolves, so do our needs and the ways in which we address them. Though not tied by blood, Chloe and Maggie develop a familial relationship in college and by creating a musical together, decide to be tied to one another indefinitely. With Gus' love of the project and shared vision, he becomes part of that family when he joins the team. And when Gus tells his best friends that he has a newfound desire to have a child, it isn't necessarily pretty, but they tackle it together and find their way back to each other, as family often does.

Importantly, the filmmakers made the intentional choice to "flip the script" by having the man in this scenario decide that he wants a baby. Very rarely do you see a man, in the midst of a successful career, question when it's the right time to have a child, what it might mean to his career, and whether he's willing to completely change his life in order to do it. That's because most of society sees the onus of child-raising and bearing on womxn; but, the people in this ever-evolving world are part of all types of familial situations that break the barriers of tradition.

Triple Threat is a film about the choice to have a family...or not. It is as much a pro-choice film as it is a film about the desire for children. In the current climate where women's bodies are every day under attack, this movie illuminates that women should always be in control of their own destinies.

Director Stacey Maltin, says, "We began with some change in our pocket and a cool idea. I never imagined that over a hundred people would end up working on the film who gave us time and money and passion and creativity and helped us raise our film baby to what she is today. We started making the film pre-Covid and as the toll of the pandemic has continued to devastate theater around the world it has given new meaning to what the film means to me and our entire team."

Margarita "Mars" Zhitnikova: It's just so much more than I ever thought possible. Triple Threat started out as a run-and-gun idea that ended up attracting some of NYC's top independent cast and crew.

Jackie Schwartz: "I've always had this feeling that musicals are the one place you can go to feel like your biggest and wildest dreams are attainable. The making of Triple Threat is a testament to just that."

Triple Threat is streaming now on Apple TV, Amazon, and Google Play. For more information, visit: https://www.triplethreatfilm.net/screenings