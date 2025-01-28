Broadway Bares to Return in June at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom

More than 150 sizzling dancers will light up the stage with world-class choreography and spectacular striptease when Broadway Bares returns with two performances on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets to the annual event, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares go on sale today. This year’s theme will be announced this spring.

The 9:30 pm and midnight shows will kick off your NYC Pride Week in seductive style with explosive, show-stopping production numbers in a one-night-only extravaganza of irresistible talent and unforgettable performances. See photos from last year's Broadway Bares HERE!



“I'm overflowing with excitement to return to direct Broadway Bares for a second year - it’s an incredible honor to celebrate this iconic legacy while unleashing fresh, jaw-dropping thrills and sizzling seduction like never before,” said Broadway Bares Director Kellen Stancil, who’s also the resident dance supervisor for the national tour of The Lion King. “I’ve been a dancer, then choreographer and now director of Bares for more than a decade. When you’re on that stage, feeling the audience’s energy, sharing work from a stellar lineup of choreographers and making a lifesaving difference - there’s nothing else like it.”



Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares, said: “Every strip, strut and gallon of body glitter represents more than just a dazzling night of entertainment - it translates into meals and medication, health care and hope for people in our theatrical community and so many more facing critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.”



Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating. The always popular "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show, a backstage tour and an invitation to a private cocktail party hosted by Jerry Mitchell, Broadway Bares’ Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat to either performance, a backstage tour and access to the final “un-dress” rehearsal the evening of the show.



Joining Stancil as associate director is Paula DeLuise. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, are executive producers.



Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell during his time as a Broadway dancer. Looking for a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS, Mitchell and six of his friends danced atop a New York City bar and raised $8,000 in Broadway Bares’ first iteration.



Last year’s standing-room-only edition took the audience to explore the bright lights and bodacious characters of Las Vegas at Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, which raised $2.26 million. The evening brought the event’s lifetime total to $28.7 million raised for Broadway Cares.

