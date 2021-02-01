Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces #BwayforBLM Forum WHAT NOW
What Now will be held on Monday, February 15 at 6PM ET.
The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has announced Part I of its next #BwayforBLM Forum What Now, to be held on Monday, February 15 at 6PM ET. Details for Part II will be announced at a later date.
Part I of their What Now Forum asks us all to examine our commitments to supporting BIPOC leadership in the theater industry as we prepare to reopen and begin a new year.
"The moments of accountability that have occurred since June have made me hopeful, but as we lay seeds into the new year, I'm most excited to link arms with the individuals and organizations committed for the long haul of this journey for change," said BAC President and Co-Founder Britton Smith.
Join BAC as we gather for an open dialogue with industry leaders on the work that's brought us here, the work ahead and how we stay engaged in the fight for change.
BAC is an arts-based advocacy organization dedicated to creating equitable spaces and building the capacity of individuals and organizations to dismantle racism. Their recent work includes gathering a virtual crowd of over 11,000 participants for the three-day forum Broadway for Black Lives Matter, launching the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship program and the Artivism Fellowship program, along with the inaugural Broadway Vs and continuing their partnership with Columbia Law School through their full semester course, The Theater of Change: Reimagining Justice Through Abolition.
To RSVP please visit the registration page here or visit BwayForBLM.com.
