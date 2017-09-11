Broadway Actor & NY President of SAG-AFTRA Mike Hodge Passes Away at Age 70

Mike Hodge, an accomplished actor, stalwart unionist and New York president of SAG-AFTRA, passed away on September 9th. He was 70. Hodge had a long career as a Broadway, TV, film and commercial actor. His Broadway credits included SEARCH AND DESTROY, A FEW GOOD MEN and FENCES. His film work included To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar; and he often appeared on television as a doctor, lawyer or judge on shows such as Law & Order. He was also an award-winning audiobook narrator, having narrated books by Steve Harvey, Mitch Albom and others.

Rebecca Damon, first VP of the New York local, made the announcement of the actor's passing Sunday night on her Facebook page:







A SAG-AFTRA National Board member since 2001, Hodge was first elected New York president in 2009 and continued in that role until his death. He was instrumental in jumpstarting the effort that ultimately led to the merging of Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists in 2012. In 2013 and again in 2015, he was elected at the SAG-AFTRA National Convention to two-year terms as the union's National Vice President representing New York.



"Mike's spirit shone brightly, and he was greatly admired by those he worked with, whether in the union's boardroom or on set. He will be remembered for his professionalism, conviction and remarkable strength of purpose," said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. "His perseverance and ability to rally members helped make merger possible, and in that regard, SAG-AFTRA stands as a memorial to his accomplishments, leadership of the New York Local and everything he believed in."



Hodge attended West Virginia University where he was part of the integrating class at the School of Journalism. After earning a B.A. in journalism with a minor in theater, he went to work for The Washington Post. Later, he continued his theater studies at the DC Black Repertory Theater. After he earned his Equity, SAG and AFTRA cards while working in Washington, D.C., he decided to make a move to New York.



That opened the doors to commercial work, while also allowing him to pursue theater roles. With that foundation in place, Hodge began appearing on nighttime and daytime TV series. Everything changed with the commercials strike in 2000. Friends encouraged Hodge to run for SAG's national board. Inspired by his union-member father, Hodge launched his campaign and in 2001 won a seat. Eight years later, Hodge was again asked to run - this time for the SAG New York Local presidency. In 2009, he was elected president, now moving to co-chair several negotiating committees on which he had previously been serving. He served on the union's G1 committee that created the FRAMEWORK for the 2012 merger of SAG and AFTRA, helping lead the campaign in New York.



During his many years of union leadership, Hodge was also active in several union committees: National and New York Executive; Professional Representatives; TV/Theatrical Negotiating; Basic Cable Negotiating; Network Code Negotiating; Corporate/Educational and Non-Broadcast Negotiating; Organizing; Government Review; and Communications.



Hodge also served as a member of the New York State AFL-CIO Executive Council, the City Labor Council and as a trustee to the Industry Advancement Cooperative Fund. He was instrumental in establishing and extending the N.Y. film production tax incentive through 2022, and he worked to strengthen the N.Y. Right of Publicity law for all members. He also worked with New York's elected officials to create the city's entertainment industry internship program, which has helped improve diversity behind the camera.

Source: SAG-AFTRA

