Broadway Actor Linda Balgord Dies At Age 64

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of veteran stage actor Linda Balgord, who has died at the age of 64.

Linda Balgord is a Drama Desk nominee for her role in the The Pirate Queen. Balgord is a two-time Helen Hayes Award recipient. She received a Jefferson Award nomination for her portrayal of Norma Desmond in the national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

Her notable Broadway appearances include playing the iconic role of Grizabella in the final cast of Cats on Broadway. In 2008, she appeared in the acclaimed revival of Gypsy as standby to Patti LuPone in the role of Mama Rose.

Her other Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera, The Pirate Queen, La Cage aux Folles, and Passion.

Her Off-Broadway credits include Death Takes a Holiday, Myths and Hymns, Jerry Springer The Opera in Concert. She has been seen in the national tours of Aspects of Love and The Phantom of the Opera.