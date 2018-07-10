British Protesters Get 'American Idiot' To Top of Charts in Honor of Trump's Visit

In 2010, President Trump saw the Broadway musical 'American Idiot,' based on the Green Day album by the same name. He called the show an "amazing theatrical experience" on Twitter. What he didn't know was that eight years later, the song by the same name would be used against him.

Melania and I saw American Idiot on Broadway last night and it was great. An amazing theatrical experience! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2010

According to the Washington Post, Trump protesters in the UK started a campaign to get the Green Day song American Idiot to the top of the charts in honor of Trump's visit this week for meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May, the Queen, and other British figures.

The downloading of the song began on July 6, and the protesters plan to continue it through this Thursday, July 12. They banded together through iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, YouTube, and other streaming platforms, to bring the song to the number one spot. They dubbed the campaign "Make American Idiot Great Again."

The plan seems to be working thus far. The song is currently the best selling song on Amazon in the UK.

"Us in the UK have a good record of protesting in this way," the campaign's founders, Keith Curle and Geoff Thomas, told The Washington Post. "We are the country who put Sex Pistols and Rage Against the Machine at No. 1 in the past."

Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead singer of Green Day and lyricist of "American Idiot," wrote the song after 9/11, during the angst that rose out of the Iraq War. However, Armstrong revealed years later that the "American Idiot" he was referring to was President George W. Bush.

Read more on The Washington Post.

