Brief 8/28: MEAN GIRLS Celebrates Vinyl With Signing, and More!

1) SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour Announces Full Cast of Young Actors

by BWW News Desk - August 27, 2018

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit School of Rock - The Musical will welcome eight new cast members to the national tour on Tuesday, August 28th in Ft. Worth, TX.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of PASSION at Signature Theatre?

by Review Roundups - August 27, 2018

Natascia Diaz, Claybourne Elder, and Steffanie Leigh are starring in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Passion at Signature Theatre. This new production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, West Side Story). Passion runs through September 23, 2018 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Mobb Deep Releases Latest #Hamildrop 'Boom Goes the Cannon'

by Stage Tube - August 27, 2018

In the latest release in Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Hamildrop series, Mobb Deep recorded a new song called Boom Goes The Cannon. Watch the new music video for the track below!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Get A First Look At GREAT COMET in Brazil

by BWW News Desk - August 27, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at THE GREAT COMET in Sao Paolo, Brazil! Check out video highlights from the production below!. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of the Pre-Broadway Run of AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Ahmanson?

by Review Roundups - August 27, 2018

The pre-Broadway run of 'Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations' at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre officially opened on August 24 at 8 p.m. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-MEAN GIRLS cast will celebrate the release of their cast album on vinyl with a signing at Urban Outfitters today!

Set Your DVR...

-The Cast of Broadway's "SpongeBob SquarePants" will appear on The View this morning!

-Mandy Patinkin will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

-Kristin Chenoweth will appear on CONAN tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Take a Look Back on the Prolific Career of Neil Simon

What we're watching: CBS THIS MORNING Pays Tribute to Neil Simon

Social Butterfly: Randy Rainbow Explores Life Somewhere Over the Rainbow

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Armie Hammer, who turns 32 today!

Armie Hammer made his Broadway debut recently in Straight White Men.

Armie Hammer has received critical praise and an Independent Spirit Nomination for Supporting Actor for his role in Luca Guadagnino's film Call Me By Your Name, opposite Timothee Chalamet. Hammer will next star in Stanley Tucci's film Final Portrait as American art critic James Lord. The film premiered to rave reviews at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival and will be released by Sony Pictures Classics in early 2018. He will also be seen in Boots Riley's film Sorry to Bother You. Next year, which was just announced to screen in competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Hammer will also star in Anthony Maras' film, Hotel Mumbai, alongside Dev Patel. He recently wrapped production on Mimi Leder's On The Basis Of Sex, opposite Felicity Jones. The film is the story of Ruth Bader Ginsberg and he portrays her husband, Martin. Earlier this year, Hammer voiced the role of "Jackson Storm" for Pixar's Cars 3, and starred in Ben Wheatley's film Free Fire alongside Cillian Murphy and Brie Larson. The film premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, earning the People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness. Hammer's other film credits include Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals, Birth of a Nation, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, The Lone Ranger, The Social Network and J. Edgar, for which he received a SAG Award Nomination.

