Brian d'Arcy James Joins Netflix's THE PAIN HUSTLERS Film Starring Emily Blunt & Chris Evans

Written by Wells Tower, the new film will be directed by David Yates.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Brian d'Arcy James will join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the new Netflix film The Pain Hustlers.

The cast will also include Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride, upcoming Book Club 2: The Next Chapter), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, upcoming Argylle), Jay Duplass (Industry, The Chair), and Chloe Coleman (My Spy, Marry Me).

Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Brian d'Arcy James can currently be seen as The Baker in Into the Woods on Broadway. He recently played Officer Krupke in Steven Spielberg's big-screen remake of West Side Story.

James is a three-time Tony nominee, and an Obie and Drama Desk Award winner for his varied and extensive work in the theater on Broadway and off-Broadway. In 2019 on Broadway, Brian played Quinn Carney in The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes.

He originated the role of King George III in Hamilton and has also been seen on Broadway in Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical, Titanic, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and more.

Film and television appearances includes roles in the Academy Award-winning Best Picture, Spotlight, the musical series Smash, and the Netflix drama Thirteen Reasons Why, among many others.

