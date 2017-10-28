Brian Yorkey Teases Details About MAGIC MIKE

A new MAGIC MIKE stage musical has also been in the works since last year, from Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Yorkey recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and let slip a few details about the Broadway-bound production.

Yorkey says their production will be "like Magic Mike .5, the story of how Mike became Magic Mike, how he got his name, which really is based on Channing [Tatum]'s stories."

Yorkey also says there will be a great strip tease number, but also mentions that they will give more focus to the women's side of the story as well. He says, "there's an awful lot of beefcake, but it also has heart."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE (which he is producing and directing) will be hitting the Las Vegas strip, with previews beginning at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in March 2017, followed by a U.S. tour.

Tatum has already confirmed the stage version of MAGIC MIKE will eventually head to the Great White Way.

Speaking from Cannes, he told The Hollywood Reporter that the Broadway show "will be stylistically different" from the Vegas production and that a "brilliant, brilliant" director is working on the script and will helm the musical in New York.

"It's tough, because you don't want to just come out with all this stuff. We are slowly boiling down [ideas] to see which one works," he told the site.

Tatum will direct MAGIC MIKE LIVE production with choreographers Alison Faulk and Teresa Espinosa, with whom he worked on the MAGIC MIKE movies.

Per press notes, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is described as: "The experience starts as you enter Club Domina, a real life version of the club at the foundation of Magic Mike XXL, where men cater to women's desires. The fully re-envisioned cabaret nightclub space will be unlike any other in Las Vegas with three elaborately designed bars, an integrated stage and seating for 450 guests. Expressly created to capture the magnetism of a film franchise that has grossed nearly $300 million, this new venue and its immersive production will... happens in front of, behind, above and all around the audience."

The original film MAGIC MIKE, hit theaters in 2012 and earned a whopping $114 million at the box office. Steven Soderbergh's movie starred Tatum alongside Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganielloand centered on a rebellious 19-year-old kid (Pettyfer) looking for independence from his family. He meets Magic Mike (Tatum), who seems like the perfect role model -- he's got a nice car, a nice apartment, and a seemingly endless supply of women. He also happens to be a male stripper. The MAGIC MIKE sequel hit theaters last July.

