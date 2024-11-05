Brandon Victor Dixon & Kara Young to Join The Classical Theatre of Harlem's HARLEM HOLIDAYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Classical Theatre of Harlem will present the award-winning Brandon Victor Dixon for Harlem Holidays, a festive holiday concert with an open bar at Red Rooster Harlem on December 16th at 8:00 p.m. The evening will be hosted by Tony Award winner and CTH Trustee, Kara Young. Limited tickets are available, starting at $50, and include an open bar.

Proceeds from Harlem Holidays will directly support The Classical Theatre of Harlem’s cultural programs, which are dedicated to promoting the classics in Harlem, nurturing the next generation of artists, and providing access to high-quality theater experiences for the community. These initiatives include year-round programming that brings timeless works to life through the lens of the African diaspora, as well as educational opportunities and support for emerging artists. Your attendance at this event not only guarantees an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment but also contributes to the vibrant cultural legacy of Harlem.

An open bar will be available to patrons all night in Ginny's Supper Club and while there is no dining service available during the concert attendees are encouraged to enjoy the famous cuisine of Red Rooster prior to the event. Separate dinner reservations through OpenTable are required for dining at Red Rooster.

The venue, Red Rooster Harlem, is a historic Harlem establishment named after the legendary speakeasy that attracted neighborhood locals, jazz musicians, and notable figures such as Nat King Cole and James Baldwin. Ginny’s Supper Club, located downstairs at Red Rooster, offers an intimate concert experience with seating for just 75 guests.