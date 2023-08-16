Bradley Cooper's MAESTRO to Screen at the New York Film Festival For North American Premiere in October

However, Bradley Cooper will not be present at the premiere due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 2 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical

Bradley Cooper's MAESTRO to Screen at the New York Film Festival For North American Premiere in October

Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s new movie about legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival.

In his directorial follow-up to A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper dramatizes the public and private lives of legendary musician Leonard Bernstein with sensitivity, visual ingenuity, and symphonic splendor.

As previously reported, the film will first premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September. Bradley Cooper will not be taking part in any of the film's festival press due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Making its North American premiere, Maestro joins the previously announced Opening Night, Centerpiece, and Closing Night films in the NYFF slate of gala presentations.

Coasting on the boundless energy of its subject’s runaway genius, Maestro transports the viewer back to a vividly re-created postwar New York, when Bernstein (Cooper) began his stratospheric rise to international fame as both a conductor and composer, and when he first met Felicia (Carey Mulligan), the actress whom he would marry and spend his life with.

Maestro is a tender, often intensely emotional film about the different faces one wears when living in the public eye, depicting the complicated yet devoted decades-spanning relationship between Leonard and Felicia.

Fueled by Cooper and Mulligan’s perfectly matched duet of towering performances, Matthew Libatique’s balletic cinematography, and, of course, Bernstein’s thrilling music, Maestro is a tour de force for its director. A Netflix release.

“Maestro is a bravura achievement for its director and star, a work of conviction and imagination that does justice to the brilliance and complexity of its subject,” said Dennis Lim, Artistic Director, New York Film Festival. “We are honored to have Bradley Cooper’s enthralling film as a gala presentation at this year’s festival, and doubly so to be showing it in a venue that is synonymous with Leonard Bernstein.”

“The New York Film Festival is proud to present the North American debut of Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s tour de force film about the life of renowned conductor, composer, and musician Leonard Bernstein,” said Lesli Klainberg, President, Film at Lincoln Center. “It is particularly significant that this is the first film to premiere in the new David Geffen Hall, home of the New York Philharmonic, which Bernstein famously led for over a decade, and where NYFF began in 1963. This state-of-the-art presentation was realized with the collaboration of our colleagues at the New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and supported by our friends at Netflix and Dolby.”

The New York Film Festival audience will experience Maestro with the ultra-vivid colors of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. A Dolby Vision projection system and a Dolby Atmos sound system will be installed by Dolby and its technical partners in David Geffen Hall specifically for the Maestro premiere, transforming the venue into a state-of-the-art cinema equipped with Dolby’s cutting-edge technology for the one-night-only experience.

Maestro tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 19 at noon ET, with pre-sale access for FLC Members prior to this date. Become an FLC Member by this Friday, August 18 to secure pre-sale access.

Watch the teaser trailer for the film here:

Photo Courtesy of Netflix




RELATED STORIES

1
Gabe Martínez to Join Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
Gabe Martínez to Join Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Get the latest update on Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Gabe Martínez takes on the role of Santiago starting in October. Don't miss the chance to see the new cast member in action at this highly anticipated production.

2
Rockers On Broadway Charity Concert Will Honor Melissa Etheridge Photo
Rockers On Broadway Charity Concert Will Honor Melissa Etheridge

Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, will celebrate its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall.

3
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Offer Pick-Your-Price For First 50 People Photo
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Offer Pick-Your-Price For First 50 People

The James Earl Jones Theatre box office will open Friday, August 18 at 10 AM ET for the Broadway premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical! The first 50 people in line on Friday morning will have the opportunity to randomly pick their own ticket price.

4
Get 2-for-1 Tickets to Broadway Shows for NYC Broadway Week Photo
Get 2-for-1 Tickets to Broadway Shows for NYC Broadway Week

NYC Broadway Week is back! Running from September 4–17, this is your chance to get 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK23. Find out which shows are participating here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'
Paradime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys' Featuring Marv Won and Ty FarrisParadime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys' Featuring Marv Won and Ty Farris
Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
CHICAGO

Recommended For You