Bradley Cooper's MAESTRO to Screen at the New York Film Festival For North American Premiere in October

Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s new movie about legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival.

In his directorial follow-up to A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper dramatizes the public and private lives of legendary musician Leonard Bernstein with sensitivity, visual ingenuity, and symphonic splendor.

As previously reported, the film will first premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September. Bradley Cooper will not be taking part in any of the film's festival press due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Making its North American premiere, Maestro joins the previously announced Opening Night, Centerpiece, and Closing Night films in the NYFF slate of gala presentations.

Coasting on the boundless energy of its subject’s runaway genius, Maestro transports the viewer back to a vividly re-created postwar New York, when Bernstein (Cooper) began his stratospheric rise to international fame as both a conductor and composer, and when he first met Felicia (Carey Mulligan), the actress whom he would marry and spend his life with.

Maestro is a tender, often intensely emotional film about the different faces one wears when living in the public eye, depicting the complicated yet devoted decades-spanning relationship between Leonard and Felicia.

Fueled by Cooper and Mulligan’s perfectly matched duet of towering performances, Matthew Libatique’s balletic cinematography, and, of course, Bernstein’s thrilling music, Maestro is a tour de force for its director. A Netflix release.

“Maestro is a bravura achievement for its director and star, a work of conviction and imagination that does justice to the brilliance and complexity of its subject,” said Dennis Lim, Artistic Director, New York Film Festival. “We are honored to have Bradley Cooper’s enthralling film as a gala presentation at this year’s festival, and doubly so to be showing it in a venue that is synonymous with Leonard Bernstein.”

“The New York Film Festival is proud to present the North American debut of Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s tour de force film about the life of renowned conductor, composer, and musician Leonard Bernstein,” said Lesli Klainberg, President, Film at Lincoln Center. “It is particularly significant that this is the first film to premiere in the new David Geffen Hall, home of the New York Philharmonic, which Bernstein famously led for over a decade, and where NYFF began in 1963. This state-of-the-art presentation was realized with the collaboration of our colleagues at the New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and supported by our friends at Netflix and Dolby.”

The New York Film Festival audience will experience Maestro with the ultra-vivid colors of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. A Dolby Vision projection system and a Dolby Atmos sound system will be installed by Dolby and its technical partners in David Geffen Hall specifically for the Maestro premiere, transforming the venue into a state-of-the-art cinema equipped with Dolby’s cutting-edge technology for the one-night-only experience.

Maestro tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 19 at noon ET, with pre-sale access for FLC Members prior to this date. Become an FLC Member by this Friday, August 18 to secure pre-sale access.

Watch the teaser trailer for the film here:

Photo Courtesy of Netflix