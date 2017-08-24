Brad Oscar to Star in World Premiere Invited Reading of WILLIE AND ME: THE EMMETT KELLY STORY

Spotlight Communications, Inc. presents Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominee BRAD OSCAR in WILLIE AND ME: THE EMMETT KELLY STORY, a theatrical play on the life and times of Emmett Kelly, Senior, America's iconic, sad-faced clown who swept up the spotlight, on Monday, September 18th. This invitation only World Premiere reading will be held in New York City before a select group of theatrical investors and producers.

WILLIE AND ME: THE EMMETT KELLY STORY is a loving portrait of the man behind the makeup and paints a colorful picture of the circus and a bygone era in American life. The heartfelt sentiments he conveyed in the character he created, known as Weary Willie, were expressed without ever smiling or uttering a single word. Despite touching the hearts of children worldwide, Emmett Kelly, Sr. and his oldest son could never reconcile and it broke Emmett's heart.

In addition to performing in a variety of circuses, including Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus for 14 years, Emmett performed on Broadway in "Keep Off the Grass", a 1940 production starring Ray Bolger, Jimmy Durante, Jackie Gleason and Jerome Robbins. He also appeared in Cecil B. DeMille's 1952 The Greatest Show on Earth and was seen on television with luminaries like Carol Burnett, Ed Sullivan, Tony Bennett and Bette Midler.

Emmett's wife Evi and his two daughters, Stasia and Monika will be the honored guests for this reading.

Co-written by Stephen Woodburn and Jonathan Cerullo, the reading will be directed by Cerullo, an award winning theatre veteran. Cerullo is known for his work on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally and has worked in circus, film, and television. This reading is produced by Spotlight Communications, Inc.

To learn more about the play, visit www.willieandme.com. Spotlight Communications, Inc. is running an Indiegogo to help cover costs of this reading. To participate, visit https://igg.me/at/willie-and-me-play/x/15237851

