Book It Forward NYC: DANCE & SING WITH ME Book Donation Event to Take Place This November

On Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10:30am-12:00-pm, New York-based literary nonprofit Hindi's Libraries will join forces with children's author Lisa Caprelli, creator of Unicorn Jazz book series as well as three young and talented Broadway singers to host Book it Forward NYC: Dance & Sing with Me- a book donation event benefiting the children at the Highbridge School in the Bronx located at 1257 Ogden Ave.



The event, which will feature performances by 13 year old Emily Isabel, 10 year old Scarlett London Diviney and 14 year old Jolie Rose Waserman, aims to raise awareness about the tremendous need of children's books in low income areas not only in New York, but throughout the country. With the help of organizations like Hindi's Libraries, children lacking the proper reading material can gain easy access to great reads at no cost!



West Coast Meets East Coast to Share in the Spirit of Giving



"I am so excited to partner with such incredibly talented and passionate people to give the gift of literacy, continue Hindi's legacy and get books into the hands of children who need them most," explains Hindi's Libraries cofounder Leslie Gang.

"Books have the power to change lives! We are thrilled to give books to young students in the Bronx as well as share social emotional learning stories that my books teach. Through kindness, acceptance, sharing, and belonging, we can all make a difference for ourselves and others," says Lisa Caprelli, visiting from Southern California for the event. By aligning ourselves with Hindi's Libraries, we can do so much more to provide kids in need with books at their reading level from coast to coast!"



Hindi's Libraries is an international non-profit organization founded in 2018 in memory of Dr. Hindi Krinsky, beloved educator and mother who passed away due to a complication of Crohn's Disease in August of 2018. The organization was formed by Dovid Kanarfogel, Hindi's husband, and Leslie Gang, a former colleague, in order to honor Hindi's legacy by donating children's books to families in need or with special needs who can benefit greatly from free reading material. Since its inception, the organization has donated over 225,000 books to more than 650 organizations spanning across all 50 states and international communities in Puerto Rico, Africa, India, Haiti and Israel.



The mission of Unicorn Jazz and our stories is to help children smile, create and believe. Through books, music and edutainment, the Unicorn Jazz kids can share their thoughts on happiness in meaningful ways, such as cheerful songs and upbeat stories to entertain children; to encourage communication through reading, writing, music, science and the arts.



100% of the students at Highbridge School receive free lunch, and 114 of the total 461 students currently live in temporary shelters.