Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker to Stream Concert Live from 54 Below on BroadwayWorld Events

Feinstein's/54 Below and BroadwayWorld Events announced today a new addition to the fall lineup of their streaming series: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker.

The dynamic duo's show, Celebrating Fifty Years of Friendship, will stream on BroadwayWorld Events on October 11 at 7pm ET. Tickets for the stream are $15.

Streaming tickets can be purchased at BroadwayWorld Events.

Milligan and Walker performed their first duo show Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed To Do A Show On September 6th And Have Been Planning It For Months at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 6, 2019.

BroadwayWorld said they were "two glorious belters who would likely benefit from a nice long session in group therapy" and "twins from a different mother (if one of the mothers was say, Shelley Duvall circa 1976 and the other Kathleen Turner circa 2004) [who] have that rare and unlikely stage magic together that brings to mind electric duos like Judy and Barbra / Julie and Carol / The Captain and Tennille."

The world has changed so much in the decades that have passed since then*, but Milligan and Walker are ready to bravely rejoin it. On September 25 & October 11, 2021, the duo will be coaxed out of their retirement homes and back to their old stomping ground, like the end of A League of Their Own but with less sports and more singing which I guess is just Follies.

Join the women as they take their calcium supplements and subsequently the stage to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of their historic partnership. The set list will run the gamut from things you would want them to sing to things you don't know you want them to sing but do actually want them to sing. Cheer loudly to drown out the sound of their creaking bones.

*we dedicate this show to the loving memory of our cherished friend Characters Bar and Grill

