Beth Leavel, Zurin Villanueva, Melissa Errico, and More to Stream Concerts Live from 54 Below on BroadwayWorld Events

Feinstein's/54 Below announced today their September line-up in its streaming series featuring Mean Girls and Clueless star Zurin Villanueva, Jasper in Deadland composer Ryan Scott Oliver, Tony AwardÂ® winner Beth Leavel, and My Fair Lady and Oklahoma! star Melissa Errico.

Zurin Villanueva - Little Love Note

Streams on Sunday, September 12 at 9:45 PM ET/Tickets $15. Buy tickets to stream here.

Zurin Villanueva, star of Mean Girls, Clueless, and Disney's The Lion King, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Little Love Note. This celebration of love and all the sticky parts that make it fun will feature music from Broadway hits, the 90s, and R&B... with a few special guests! A true triple threat, Zurin is sure to blow you away. Get ready for a funny, heart-filled evening that will make you want to go fall in love.... again.

Featuring Zurin Villanueva with special guests Dayna Dantzler and Trevon Davis

In-person tickets are also available for this show on August 12 at 9:45 PM, with prices starting at $25.

RSO - Monday the 13th

Streams Monday, September 13 at 7:00PM ET/Tickets $15. Buy tickets to stream here.

Very Intense Productions is pleased to present RSO: Monday The 13th, an evening retrospective of musicals by multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein's/54 Below. Audience members can expect to hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver's work, from Mrs. Sharp; Darling; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland; We Foxes; Rope; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory; Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver's latest work.

Ryan Scott Oliver was called "the future of Broadway... a major new voice in musical theatre" (Entertainment Weekly) and is "shaking up musical theater with his dark, twisted and genius work ... [Oliver] could very well be musical theater's answer to an auteur filmmaker or a gothic novelist" (Huffington Post). He wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland (off-Broadway; the 5th Avenue Theatre), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, Havana! with director Warren Carlyle, and more. He is the winner of a Larson Grant, Rodgers Award, New Musicals Awards from Weston Playhouse, Pace University, and the recipient of a Lortel Award Nomination as well as numerous fellowships, residencies, and ASCAP awards. He is currently at work on adaptations of the films Hugo (based on the 2011 Martin Scorsese film) with Christopher Wheeldon; Heart and Souls (1993) for Universal Theatrical Group; Junebug (2005), with Pulitzer-prize winning librettist Royce Vavrek; a trilogy of original musicals (including We Foxes, Rope, and Three Points of Contact); and an English translation of a new Les Liaisons Dangereuses musical adaptation. Find writings, videos, tweets, and more of his morbidly optimistic musings @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.

Orchestrations are by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Featuring Ryan Scott Oliver, Kathryn Allison, Kerstin Anderson, Bandits on the Run, Kae Bragg, Ethan Carlson, Ben Crawford, Drag Race's Jackie Cox, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Caitlin Doak, Matt Doyle, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arielle Jacobs, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Michael Lowney, Miranda Luze, Bonnie Milligan, Heath Saunders, the acoustic stylings of Eleri Ward, DontÃ© Wilder, & Daniel Yearwood

In-person tickets are also available for this show on September 13 at 7:00 PM, with prices starting at $45.

Beth Leavel - It's Not About Me

Streams Saturday, September 18 at 7:00 PM ET/Tickets $25. Buy tickets to stream here.

Back for an encore by popular demand!

Tony AwardÂ® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand-new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for two nights of fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Music Direction by Phil Reno

In-person tickets are also available for this show on September 17 & 18 at 7:00 PM, with prices starting at $65.

Melissa Errico Sings Her New York

Streams Monday, September 27 at 7:00 PM ET/Tickets $25. Buy tickets to stream here.

"The only credential the city asked was the boldness to dream. For those who did, it unlocked its gates and its treasures, not caring who they were or where they came from." - Moss Hart

Born in New York, raised in the suburbs, fully blossomed on Broadway, and always in love with Moss Hart's words... in this show, Melissa Errico will sing of those New York dreams and New York gates, of New York frustrations and New York fulfillments.

Reaching into her personal songbook box - Sondheim, Comden & Green, Joni Mitchell -and accompanied by her incomparable longtime partner, the poetic jazz pianist Tedd Firth, she will celebrate the city of rushing pasts, cancelled lunches and hurried loves, of Broadway dreams and beautiful solitudes.

Melissa begins her concert story with an Italian family's immigrant dreams, colorful tales of Mott Street, hatcheck girls & the Ziegfeld Follies. She continues on into a twelve-year old's epiphany watching On Your Toes-who then finds herself starring in My Fair Lady a decade later in that same theater! And, as another hundred people come to mind, Melissa sings songs by the classic songwriters who celebrate our complex and inimitable and back-to-life town.

As she always does, Melissa will pay particular attention to women's experience and women writers, from a swinging "Wished on The Moon" by one of The New Yorker's most original intellectuals, Dorothy Parker, to Georgia Stitt's and Marcy Heisler's haunting love song of today's East Village, "The Wanting of You." From the glory of the uptown downtown rush to the recent years of shutdowns and backwards blessings -- from "Another Hundred People" through "Lonely Town" - Melissa will sing the real and secret New York, the New York of private exaltations and public bumping-intos.

In-person tickets are also available for this show on September 27 at 7:00 PM, with prices starting at $45.

