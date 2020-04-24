Bobby Conte Thornton's Debut Album ALONG THE WAY Released Today
ALONG THE WAY, the debut album from Bobby Conte Thornton has been released digitally today, everywhere music is sold!
The 13-track album charts the journey of a young person slowly ridding himself of his societal ignorance as he strives to carve his own path in this terrifying world. Through a series of relationships, he reflects on the profound joy, heartbreak and good humor experienced in the pursuit of love,success and connection. And perhaps comes to the understanding that it's not the mistakes that define one's life, but how that individual chooses to learn, evolve and live on through those missteps out of brutal honesty, unconditional love and kindness.
This story is scored by an eclectic array of songs, all re-imagined and orchestrated multi-faceted conductor/musician and producer, James Sampliner. From classic orchestral Broadway ("Time Heals Everything") to funkified Sondheim ("Everybody Says Don't"), from acoustic folk ("Here, There and Everywhere") to gospel rat pack ("That's Life"), from swinging mambo ("She Loves Me") to 90's R&B ("Me and Mrs. Jones"), from Brahms meets Berlin ("How Deep Is the Ocean?") to Steely Dan meets Pasek & Paul ("Along the Way") - this record strives to subvert expectation and surprise the listener at every turn, all in the service of lyric-driven storytelling.
A 10-piece band of all-star Broadway musicians rock out on the following set list:
1. "Nature Boy / Blame It on My Youth"
2. "Along the Way"
3. "Time Heals Everything"
4. "Everybody Says Don't"
5. "Me and Mrs. Jones" feat. alto saxophonist Andrew Gould
6. "How Deep Is the Ocean? / Maybe It's Because I Love You Too Much"
7. "I'm All Over It"
8. "Here, There and Everywhere" feat. guitarist Dillon Kondor
9. "She Loves Me"
10. "Love to Me" feat. cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf
11. "That's Life"
12. "Vienna"
13. "Alice" (Bonus Track)
https://www.broadwayrecords.com/shop/bobby-conte-thornton-along-the-way-mp3
