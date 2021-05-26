Bob Mackie Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sedona International Film Festival

The 27th annual Sedona International Film Festival, rescheduled from its normal end-of-February timeframe to June 12-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, is offering a big, bold and diverse lineup of films for both reduced-capacity in-theater experiences as well as in-home streaming options.

Iconic, award-winning costume designer Bob Mackie will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. A display of his costumes will be on exhibit in the SPAC lobby. The presentation of the award will take place during "An Evening with Bob Mackie" at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 17. In Mackie's honor, the Barbra Streisand classic Funny Lady, the sequel to Funny Girl,will be screened. Funny Lady, which was nominated for five Oscars including Best Costume Design, will screen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at SPAC.

Mackie won a Tony Award for his work on the 2019 Broadway musical "The Cher Show."

More than half of the nearly 180 films in this year's lineup are documentary, narrative and animated shorts. That group is complemented by an intriguing, entertaining and compelling list of full-length narratives and documentaries and special events.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the number of evening events will be limited and theater capacity will be around 60 percent to allow social distancing. Masks will be required in lobbies but can be removed once patrons are seated in the theaters at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, Sedona Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Harkins 6 Theaters and in an Enchantment Resort ballroom converted into a theater.

Among the special events:

In recognition of Pride Month, international artist and vocalist Terry Barber will bring his Mercury- Freddie Mercury and Queen tribute to SPAC. This is a separate ticketed event, Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m. For information, visit www.sedonafilmfestival.com

A performance by American classical violinist Elizabeth Pitcairn performed on the historic 1720 Stradivarius violin nicknamed the "Red Mendelssohn" and the inspiration for the Academy Award-winning film, The Red Violin. Pitcairn, using the actual violin, will be on stage at SPAC at 7 p.m., June 12. The film will screen at SPAC at 4 p.m. that day.

In honor of the 100thanniversary of the American Foundation for the Blind, a special display will be on exhibit at SPAC featuring artifacts from the Helen Keller Museum in Tuscumbia, Ala., including the Academy Award for the 1955 documentary, Helen Keller in Her Story, which will be screened. The Festival also will feature its partnership with the world's first blindDANCE Film Festival with films scheduled all day Monday, June14. Helen Keller in Her Story will screen at 4 p.m. at SPAC.

Chicano playwright, screenwriter, film director and actor Luis Miguel Valdez, best known for his play Zoot Suit, his movie La Bamba and his creation of El Teatro Campesino, also will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented after a special 35thanniversary screening of La Bamba at SPAC at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

Legendary folk singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary fame will receive the Humanitarian Award for his longtime activism that includes involvement in the Guggenheim Museum's "Learning Through Art" program, his support of Holocaust remembrance and education programs, and his nonprofit, Operation Respect, which combats bullying and violence in schools. Yarrow produced the Parkland-shooting inspired short film The Children Will Lead the Way, which will screen Sunday, June 13 at 1 p.m. The day and time of the presentation will be announced.

Highly acclaimed actor Tom Skerritt will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award following the screening of his film, East of the Mountains, on Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at SPAC.

Actress Mariel Hemingway and author and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will be on hand for a question and answer session following the screening of Grace and Grit on Friday, June 18, 7 p.m. at SPAC.

Films selected for this year's Festival include 45 narrative features, 38 documentary features, 43 documentary shorts, 46 narrative shorts and 6 animated shorts. Six packages of short films will be featured throughout the Festival.

For the complete schedule of films and descriptions, visit www.sedonafilmfestival.com.

All Access Passes and ticket packages also are available at www.sedonafilmfestival.com. Passes and ticket packages range in price from $165 for a 12-film ticket package to Gold Passes starting at $625 and Platinum Passes from $1,325. Film Festival members receive discounts on all packages.

Individual tickets will be $15 each and will go on sale on June 7.

As part of the Festival's effort to ensure the health and safety of patrons, staff and volunteers by eliminating waiting lines at theaters, pass holders and individual ticket buyers will be able to choose their seats. Staggered start times will allow filmgoers to move directly to their seats when the doors open.