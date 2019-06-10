Bo Burnham to Write Songs for SESAME STREET Film

Writer, director, and comedian Bo Burnham is set to write songs for the upcoming Sesame Street film from Warner Bros., according to Deadline.

In the movie, Big Bird and his Sesame Street friends are mysteriously expelled from their neighborhood, finding themselves in Manhattan. They team up with a plucky history show host Sally Hawthorne who's on a quest to save her show and prove that Sesame Street actually exists, with obstacles created by the "evil" Mayor, with reasons of his own for keeping Sesame Street hidden from the world.

Anne Hathaway is starring in the film, directed by Jonathan Krisel. Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar are producing. Barry Schwartz wrote the most recent draft with Chris Galletta and Mike Rosolio writing previous drafts. The film will hit theaters on January 15, 2021.

Burnham made his feature directorial debut with Eighth Grade. It made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and went on to win a WGA award for best original screenplay, a DGA award for best first feature film, and a Film Independent Spirit award for best original screenplay.

Burnham is best known for his comedy, first starting out as a Youtube musical comedian in 2006. He has since released a Comedy Central Presents special and three hour-long comedy specials: "Words, Words, Words," "what." and "Make Happy."

Burnham currently has an untitled teen dramedy at Paramount, which he wrote and produced. The film centers on two high school outcasts who turn the tables on those who are bullying them and their classmates. Burnham is also set to star alongside Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman, a thriller written and directed by Emerald Fennell.

Read the original article on Deadline.





