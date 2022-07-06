Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blue Mountain Gallery Presents Max Mason - In The Field - Landscapes And Ballparks This Month

The exhibit runs July 12-30.

Jul. 6, 2022  

Blue Mountain Gallery Presents Max Mason - In The Field - Landscapes And Ballparks This Month

Blue Mountain Gallery will be exhibiting In the Field, Landscapes and BallParks, July 12th-30th. The realist paintings by Max Mason celebrate a variety of landscapes, light and subjects that are close to his heart.

They are descriptive of place, but not overly literal. The shadow of the grandstand approaching the pitcher's mound, the soft edge of a tree line in the distance are all part of a larger whole that reveres and celebrates the natural world and man's involvement with it. If they, like some American regionalist painting from the 1920s and '30s, evoke a sentimental longing or youthful optimism, so much the better.

Artist Statement: Like my teacher, Neil Welliver, I grew up traipsing around the woods, and, because I loved being outside, studied geology at college. At the University of Wyoming I realized that that love was misplaced. The part of geology I loved was standing up high and seeing how light and shadow moved across the land and defined it. After taking some classes at the Boston Museum School I went to Penn to study with Neil Welliver and other painters of the "New Realism" school. While at Penn I realized my love of baseball could be an exciting and productive painting subject as well. The baseball paintings were essentially landscapes with buildings, figures and dramatic light, the same as my other landscapes. Recently I've been painting landscapes from life of the central Missouri farm that has been in my family since the early 19th century. The two subjects have, from the beginning, informed and supported each other.

Max Mason and his wife have made Philadelphia their home. He has been exhibiting regularly at the Gross McCleaf Gallery in Philadelphia since 1986, and has also exhibited at the George Krevsky Gallery in San Francisco, The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, OH, as well as the U.S. embassies in Cairo, Egypt, and Ottawa, Canada among others. He has done many murals, interior and exterior, most notably- The Penn Club, in New York City, The Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, PA, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies. This is his first one person show in New York City.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You


Santa Barbara Symphony Unveils 2022-23 70th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
July 5, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its 2022/23 70th anniversary season. The Symphony’s 70th anniversary season highlights include the return of Carmina Burana, a world premiere of an Elmer Bernstein score, a tribute to the legendary John Williams, and more.
MADELEINES by Bess Welden Wins 11th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest
July 5, 2022

The Jewish Plays Project has announced Madeleines, by Bess Welden of Portland, Maine, has won the 11th annual Jewish Playwriting Contest. The play earned its title after over 1,400 voters across the United States and Israel chose their preference for the best new Jewish play.
Coachella Valley Repertory Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ONCE & More
July 5, 2022

CVRep has announced a five play, Tony Award winning Season. Two musicals and three plays are scheduled to take the stage from November 2022 through April 2023. Taking the reins from Founding Artistic Director Ron Celona, CVRep’s new Executive Artistic Director, Adam Karsten, sought works that will excite and inspire audiences.  
The Ying Quartet to Perform Three-Concert Residency at Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
July 5, 2022

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival will host a three-concert, weeklong residency with The Ying Quartet – an imaginative Festival favorite ensemble since 2011.  The performance residency, held on August 8, 9 and 12, is a top highlight of the Festival’s 43rd summer season of presenting quality chamber music on Cape Cod.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/3/22
July 5, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/3/2022.