Bloomingdale School of Music to Launch Spring 2025 Music Classes

Bloomingdale School of Music on the Upper West Side of Manhattan has unveiled its Spring 2025 line up of classes aimed to educate students of all ages, while instilling a sense of fun and passion for self-discovery. Now celebrating 60 years of music, community and education, Bloomingdale welcomes everyone to a diverse set of learning options ranging from private lessons, group classes and music ensembles from early childhood to adult classes.



From January 26th through February 9th, save $60 on any Bloomingdale School of Music offering during the 60th Celebration Spring Sale. Use code BSM60 at check out.



Please join in for a free open-house Instrument Discovery Day for all ages on Sunday January 26, 2025 from 11am-1pm at Bloomingdale School of Music, 323 West 108th Street in Manhattan. Explore musical instruments (violin, guitar, trumpet and more) with help from a faculty member and find your inner talent!



“More than just a place of learning, Bloomingdale is an artistic haven that encourages self-expression, positivity, personal growth and interconnection through music. Bloomingdale is a beloved part of the Upper West Side, where generations have come to discover their passion and find community through music,” said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. “We welcome individuals of all ages and abilities to find inspiration and joy, regardless of performance level or background. Come bloom with us this spring as we celebrate 60 years in music education!”



Bloomingdale makes music education affordable through financial aid and scholarships, payment plans, and frequent discounts.



The school offers lessons and classes seven days a week for over 20 instruments for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music, are available. The Spring 2025 Semester begins on February 9, 2025.



Music classes include: Ensembles for ages 8 & up; Early Childhood Classes for ages 6 weeks to 7 years; Teen Classes and Ensembles for ages 13 and up; Children’s Classes and Ensembles for ages 6 to 12; Adult Classes & Ensembles for ages 18 and up, along with private lessons.



Since 1964, the mission of Bloomingdale School of Music has been to provide access to high-quality music education for all. Music lessons and classes are available on over 20 instruments. Bloomingdale provides equal opportunities for students to pursue their musical passions, regardless of economic status, ability level, ethnicity, or religious affiliation. Celebrating its 60th Anniversary, Bloomingdale shares the joy of music education, while enriching lives and strengthening communities. For more information on Spring 2025 Classes, please visit https://www.bsmny.org/spring-2025/