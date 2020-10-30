Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces Virtual Faculty Concert Series
Evens will take place November 13 and 20, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.
Bloomingdale School of Music has announced the November Faculty Concert Series as part of the School's Community Music Events on November 13 and 20, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom. The concerts, free and open to the public, feature themes of Music in Solitude on November 13, and Evening Fantasies on November 20. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/events/. Bloomingdale believes in cultivating a sense of unification and equality in their community. By providing performance opportunities for their faculty, Bloomingdale hopes to present the importance of supporting the arts in these times.
"Our Faculty Concert Series continues in November with beautiful violin, clarinet, piano, and bassoon pieces played by our esteemed faculty," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "We are excited to present more of our faculty members and continue to cultivate a sense of community with our students in this virtual space."
Performances
Music In Solitude
November 13 at 7pm
This program will feature two BSM faculty members in solo works for the clarinet and violin. Clarinetist Alicia Bennett will perform Stravinsky's jazzy Three Pieces for Clarinet Alone as well as works by Jacob T.V. and Arvo Part. Claudia Schaer will perform one of J.S. Bach's most poignant and inventive works, the Sonata for Solo Violin in A minor.
Evening Fantasies
November 20 at 7pm
Their final program in the fall series will explore the world of fantasies and memories. Piano faulty member Judith Olson will join guest Rolf Schulte in a program that will include Nikolai Medtner's Night Song as well as Debussy's evocative Sonata for Violin and Piano. Bassoon faculty member Gili Sharett leads an ensemble of faculty and guests in a gram of traditional and original music from Colombia that will include works by BSM theory faculty member Sebastian Cruz and Rafi Malkiel as Duke Ellington's Black and Tan Fantasy.
Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/
