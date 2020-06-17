Black Women on Broadway Presents Black Women in Theatre Appreciation Day With Danielle Brooks, Audra McDonald & More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Black Women on Broadway will be presenting Black Women in Theatre Appreciation Day June 29, beginning at noon! The all-day virtual conference will feature workshops, panels and more, and celebrate the legacy of Black women in theatre.

Check out Black Women on Broadway's Instagram post about the event below!

Danielle Brooks will be moderating the event.

The schedule for the day is as follow:

Noon to 1:00 pm

"Meditation & Movement" with Pilin Anice

1:15 to 2:15pm

"Money Talks!" with Jamila Souffrant

2:30 to 3:30 pm

"Producing" with Alia Jones-Harvey and Rashad V. Chambers

3:45 to 4:45

"Mastering the Art of the Self-Tape" with Lelund Durond

5:00 to 6:15 pm

"Girl Talk" with Amber Iman

6:30 to 8:00 pm

"The Main Event" with Lillias White and Audra McDonald

8:00 pm to 9:30 pm

"Ladies Night: Let's Dance!," with DJ Cocoa

