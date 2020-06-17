Black Women on Broadway Presents Black Women in Theatre Appreciation Day With Danielle Brooks, Audra McDonald & More
Black Women on Broadway will be presenting Black Women in Theatre Appreciation Day June 29, beginning at noon! The all-day virtual conference will feature workshops, panels and more, and celebrate the legacy of Black women in theatre.
Check out Black Women on Broadway's Instagram post about the event below!
#BWOBBuild | We are so excited to announce our first event! In an effort to build community and foster engagement, we polled 30 artists and asked them simply, what do you need? The response was overwhelming! Based on their answers, we curated a day of FREE events that speak to the needs, dreams, and desires of artists today. Clink the link in our bio to register and STAY CLOSE! We'll be announcing contests, giveaways, and a chance to chat one-on-one with Broadway icons Audra McDonald & Lillias White. ? Flyer & Logo Design: @lacraftsstudio
A post shared by Black Women On Broadway (@blackwomenonbroadway) on Jun 17, 2020 at 7:10am PDT
Danielle Brooks will be moderating the event.
The schedule for the day is as follow:
Noon to 1:00 pm
"Meditation & Movement" with Pilin Anice
1:15 to 2:15pm
"Money Talks!" with Jamila Souffrant
2:30 to 3:30 pm
"Producing" with Alia Jones-Harvey and Rashad V. Chambers
3:45 to 4:45
"Mastering the Art of the Self-Tape" with Lelund Durond
5:00 to 6:15 pm
"Girl Talk" with Amber Iman
6:30 to 8:00 pm
"The Main Event" with Lillias White and Audra McDonald
8:00 pm to 9:30 pm
"Ladies Night: Let's Dance!," with DJ Cocoa
