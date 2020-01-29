Black History Month at the Staten Island Children's Museum Will Celebrate Black Trailblazers

The Staten Island Children's Museum is celebrating Black History Month and sharing the achievements of black trailblazers through a variety of art workshops, science programs and special events.

February's ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions will feature the recipes of Edna Lewis, renowned African-American chef, teacher, and author who helped refine the American view of Southern cooking. Children will prepare and taste some of her signature recipes, including apple cake and potato casserole. Sessions are on Fridays at 3:00 & 4:00 pm; timed tickets will be available at the Admissions desk.

The Visual Arts Studio, open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 - 4:00 pm, will show children how to construct collages in honor of artist and activist Betye Saar while learning about her role in the Black Arts Movement and the fight for civil rights.



The Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshop will explore the life and work of inventor and activist Madam CJ Walker, one of America's first self-made millionaires. As a successful entrepreneur, she led her own cosmetics and hair care business. Children will make their own bath bombs and lotions while learning about her legacy. The workshop is from Noon - 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 8 and is free with admission.

President's Day and Midwinter Recess Week Activities

The Children's Museum will be open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm during the Midwinter Recess Week when NYC Public Schools are closed and will offer a special $5 admission price on Monday, February 17. That day kicks off a full week of activities incorporating the Children's Museum Black History Month celebrations, including:

Story Time & Art Workshop celebrating the life and legacy of New York Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm on Monday, February 17 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.

Performing Arts Studio with Anjoli Chadha and Walter Rutledge, Monday, February 17 - Sunday, February 23, featuring Disney dance parties, moonwalking and hip-hop dance workshops, African drumming workshops, Mardi Gras celebrations with mask making & parades, "Move With Your Imagination" sessions and dance circles; check sichildrensmuseum.org for performance dates and times.



Cool School Holiday - Free Admission For All on Wednesday, February 19 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, sponsored by the Lois and Richard Nicotra Foundation.

National Children's Dental Health Month Workshops with Dr. Marcia Greene from Bayview Dental Care on Wednesday, February 19 during sessions at 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 pm.

More February Programs

World Read Aloud Day: Literacy Inc. will be at the Children's Museum to share story time, crafts and other fun activities. The group will also have information about their buddy program and their other programs held in local libraries. Wednesday, February 5 from 3:00 - 4:00 pm.

Valentine's Day - Special ShopRite Kidz Cook: Celebrate by cooking mini chocolate ganache cupcakes on Friday, February 14 during sessions at 3:00 & 4:00 pm. Pick up a ticket at the Admissions desk.

SAGE Story Time: Hear stories read by members of the LGBT outreach group SAGE-Pride Center of Staten Island on Thursday, February 27 at 4:00 pm.

Celebrate Leap Year: Create a time capsule for the extra day added to February every four years during this special workshop on Saturday, February 29 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.

3K & Pre-K For All: Meet representatives from the NYC Department of Education to learn about and register for 3K and Pre-K programs starting in Fall 2020. Saturday, February 29 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm; admission is free during these hours on this day.

"We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of black trailblazers not just during Black History Month in February but also throughout the year," said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director of the Staten Island Children's Museum. "As we work to bring more diversity and inclusiveness to our programs, our team at the Museum is inspired by the positive responses we've been receiving from the visitors who join us for these special events."

About the Staten Island Children's Museum

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org, or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.





