Birdland Presents John Pizzarelli And More Week Of July 12

July 22 (Monday) at 7:00PM

James Snyder and the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that James Snyder and the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will perform a concert benefitting Lumos. James Snyder, Broadway's Harry Potter himself, will host the evening and highlight the many other talents of the cast of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. Proceeds will benefit Lumos, formerly known as Children's High Level Group, an international non-governmental charity (NGO) founded by British author of Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, which promotes an end to the institutionalization of children worldwide.

All tickets $30-100, $10 food/drink minimum

July 22 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Reunion 7tet at the Birdland Theater

Reunion 7tet is a Jazz player/composer collective made up of 7 world class Jazz musicians: Rob Bargad (piano), Joe Magnarelli (trumpet, flugelhorn), Jerry Weldon (tenor sax), Dave Schumacher (bari sax), Daniel Sadownick (percussion), Mike Karn (bass) and Jason Brown (drums). For the July 22nd engagement, 3 distinguished colleagues will replace Rob, Jerry and Jason: Jeb Patton (piano), Mark Taylor (drums) and Sam Dillon (tenor saxophone).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 22 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 23 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

"Tori Scott is Thirsty!" with Jesse Kissel on Piano at the Birdland Theater

Tori Scott makes her Birdland Theater debut with her show "Tori Scott is Thirsty!," a musical journey of poor life choices, the gay male influence, and an unconditional love of vodka. Tori is thrilled to bring this autobiographical adventure to the Birdland Theater. With Jesse Kissel on the piano, "Thirsty" is set to the music of Judy Garland, Lady Gaga, Queen, Edith Piaf, and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 23-July 27 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

First week of John Pizzarelli's 2-week engagement with the Swing 7

John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multi-faceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

July 23 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

July 24 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 24 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

The Ladybugs at the Birdland Theater

The Ladybugs' music features the dreamy, dulcet tones of voices and trombones. Lead by Martina DaSilva, their unique instrumentation of two lead singers (both doubling in percussion & ukulele), two trombone players, guitar, and bass allows for a lush sound that uplifts and attracts all audiences. The Ladybugs' repertoire includes favorites from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, infused with country, blues, latin, and classical music. With an uplifting sound that attracts all audiences, The Ladybugs effortlessly keep listeners smiling and moving.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 25 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

The Adam Larson Band

Birdland is proud to welcome back The Adam Larson Band, which includes Adam Larson (saxophone), Henry Hey (piano), Matt Clohesy (bass) and Jimmy Macbride (drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 25-27 (Thursday at 7:00PM and Friday-Saturday at 7:00PM and 9:45PM)

Michael Wolff Trio at the Birdland Theater

The Birdland Theater is pleased to welcome back for 3 nights the Michael Wolff Trio.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 26 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 27 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 28 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Terraza Big Band

The Terraza Big Band is an 18-piece ensemble based in Queens, NY. Under the direction of co-directors Michael Thomas (saxophone) and Edward Perez (bass), this group performs a repertoire of original music penned by its leaders. The Terraza Big Band features many of New York's most in-demand jazz musicians and can be heard at venues throughout New York City in addition to its residency at Terraza 7.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 28 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Barb Jungr and John McDaniel at the Birdland Theater

In this new show, Barb Jungr and John McDaniel apply their skills for reinvention to Sting's staggeringly hit-laden songbook. In John's transformative new arrangements for voice and piano, developed closely with Barb, they perform work from Sting's time as both a member of The Police and a solo artist, during which he has combined huge commercial success with continual risk-taking and experimentation.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 28 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 28 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

