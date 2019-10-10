Billy Porter May Join CINDERELLA at Sony

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Billy Porter will step into the role of fairy godmother in Sony's upcoming "Cinderella" adaptation.

Camila Cabello stars in the titular role, and will also write the music in the upcoming movie musical.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story.

James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman. The idea for the adaptation apparently came from an idea of Corden's.

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles