Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Rachel Bay Jones, Keala Settle & More Announced For CONCERT For AMERICA Los Angeles

Keala Settle, Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, and Marcia Cross will join Tony Award-winners Billy Porter and Rachel Bay Jones, and hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, for a Los Angeles installment of the Concert 4 America series.

The concert is set for Saturday, September 21, at UCLA's Royce Hall. Tickets are available here. Proceeds from the show will go to the National Immigration Law Center.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future."

Created and hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley (who also organized the "Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love" recording in the wake of the PULSE nightclub shooting in Orlando) debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall, which serves as its New York home.





