Billy Porter, Alanis Morissette, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie & More to Take Part in WELL BEINGS Virtual Town Hall

WETA Washington, D.C., the flagship public media station in the nation's capital, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will host a one-hour virtual national town hall to launch WELL BEINGS, a major public media campaign addressing the health needs of Americans, beginning with the Youth Mental Health Project. The free town hall event takes place on July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET during NAMICon 2020, NAMI's annual convention and one of the largest community gatherings of mental health advocates in the United States.

The Well Beings Virtual National Town Hall will feature a panel discussion on Youth Mental Health & Society, as well as remarks by Kid Cudi, Jewel, Bill Pullman, Billy Porter, Ariel Winter, LeVar Burton and more.

Who:

Akeemjamal Rollins, Slam Poet, Youth Educator

Alanis Morissette, Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Activist

Alexis Davis, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs, student journalist

Ariel Winter, TV Actor ("Modern Family"), Activist

Bill Pullman, Film, TV and Broadway Actor (While You Were Sleeping,

Sleepless in Seattle), Activist

Billy Porter, Emmy, Grammy and Tony-Award winning Actor ("Pose", Kinky

Boots), Actor/Director ("Judy")

Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., NAMI, CEO

Darrell Hammond, Actor, Comedian ("SNL")

Dr. Ken Duckworth, NAMI, Chief Medical Officer

Drew Carey, Comedian, TV Host ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?", "The Price Is

Right")

Eugene Simon, Film and TV Actor ("Game of Thrones"), Activist

Evan Rose, Board Chair of The Steve Fund

Gabriella Pizzolo, Broadway and TV Actor ("Stranger Things", Matilda)

Ian Alexander, TV Actor ("The OA"), Activist

Jewel, Singer/Songwriter, Actress and Mental Health Advocate

Joel de la Fuente, TV Actor ("Law & Order SVU", "The Man in the High Castle")

John Moe, Podcast Host, ("The Hilarious World of Depression", Call to Mind |

American Public Media)

Judith Ivey, Two-Time Tony Award-winning Actor ("Steaming", "Hurlyburly")

Ken Burns, Documentarian

Kid Cudi, Rapper, Actor

LeVar Burton, Film and TV Actor ("Star Trek: The Next Generation", "Roots")

Lucas Calhoun, Actor, Director ("Billions", "Madam Secretary")

Matthew McConaughey, Actor (Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar), Activist

Michael Urie, TV and Broadway Actor ("Ugly Betty", "Younger")

Norm Lewis, Broadway and TV Actor ("Scandal", Da 5 Bloods, Porgy and Bess)

Penn Jillette, Magician, Actor, Author

Rachel Nichols, Actor ("The Librarians", "Continuum")

Raven Saunders, NCAA Champion Shotputter, Olympian

Rema Webb - Actor ("Sudden Death", "First Born", "Murphy Brown", "Lion King",

"Book of Mormon")

Rocco DiSpirito, Chef, TV Host

Scott Bakula, Film and TV Actor ("Quantum Leap", "Star Trek Enterprise")

Sean Astin, Film and TV Actor (Lord of the Rings, Goonies), Activist

Sharon Percy Rockefeller, WETA, President & CEO

Stephanie Bell-Rose, The Steve Fund, Co-Founder

Stephanie Kurtzuba, Film, TV, Theatre Actor ("The Wolf of Wall Street", "Annie", "The Irishman","The Good Wife")

Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Founder-Quick Silver Theater Company (Barry on The Good Fight, Orange is the New Black, Public Theatre's-'Much Ado About Nothing,' and 'Bring in 'Da Noise Bring in 'Da Funk)

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Film and TV Actor, Comedian ("The Goldbergs")

William H. Carson, MD, Psychiatrist & Clinical Researcher

When:

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Livestream the WELL BEINGS Virtual National Town Hall at WellBeings.org

The Well Beings Virtual National Town Hall will present powerful stories from young people and notable personalities, remarks from a roster of celebrities, special performances, exclusive campaign content, and a panel discussion.

The panel will bring together the voices of young people, experts, parents, and notable personalities to discuss youth mental health and society, moderated by John Moe, creator and host of the podcast "The Hilarious World of Depression" from CALL TO MIND at American Public Media.

The July 14 virtual event will debut exclusive content, including interview excerpts from an upcoming film being produced and directed by Ewers Brothers Productions and executive produced by Ken Burns. WETA will also announce the first stops for the WELL BEINGS TOUR, a cross-country tour that will include community engagement, resource fairs, storytelling, Mental Health First Aid training, panel discussions and more.

WETA will launch its national WELL BEINGS campaign on health at the event, in collaboration with a coalition of partners including CALL TO MIND at American Public Media and PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs. The campaign debuts with the Youth Mental Health Project - engaging youth voices to create a national conversation, raise awareness, address stigma and discrimination, and to encourage compassion with original digital content, broadcast content and impactful local events.

