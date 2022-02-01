Billy Crystal to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards

Just before his Broadway run in Mr. Saturday Night kicks off, Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Deadline reports that Crystal will receive the award at the Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer-hosted ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in California on March 13, airing live at 7:00 p.m. on TBS and The CW. The ceremony was originally set to be broadcast in January, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Other nominees include West Side Story, tick, tick...BOOM!, Peter Dinklage, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto, Aaron Sorkin, Denzel Washington, and more. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. This is Billy Crystal's return to Broadway following the hugely successful, critically acclaimed and Tony Award winning production of 700 Sundays that premiered in 2004 and had a return Broadway engagement in 2013.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT will play its first preview on March 29, 2022 and will officially open on April 27, 2022 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The score for MR. SATURDAY NIGHT features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (associate choreographer, Head Over Heels).