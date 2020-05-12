Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Bill T. Jones, Carrie Mae Weems and More to Take Part in Virtual Conversation on Race, Arts, and Social Justice
Contemporary American artist Carrie Mae Weems and legendary choreographer Bill T. Jones will join the American Medical Association's Dr. Aletha Maybank, and Harlem-based The Brotherhood/Sister Sol co-founder & Executive Director Khary Lazarre-White for a virtual conversation on Wednesday, May 13, at 3PM ET.
They will be discussing the intersection of race, art, social justice, and medicine during the COVID-19 crisis. The virtual conversation will be streamed by NewsOne on Facebook Live, and will be moderated by Jamilah Lemieux.
Tune in below!
