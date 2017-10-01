Bill Murray Talks Life as a Song and Dance Man on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Bill Murray is well known as an actor and comedian, but now the former "Saturday Night Live" "lounge singer" is venturing back into music. Murray is selling out concert halls as a member of "New Worlds," a stage production that mixes serious chamber music and literature. Murray talks with CBS SUNDAY MORNING anchor Jane Pauley about his unlikely path to the stage, singing in the shower and more, watch below!



The production, which features Murray, cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, pianist Vanessa Perez and others, blends singing, music, and spoken word performances, including Murray reading from Mark Twain's "Huckleberry Finn."



"I really do appreciate the live performance, you know," Murray tells Pauley. "It's fun to actually see people have it happen to them in the space you're in. You know, and it's, I told you, we get to a certain point in the show. We look around and go, like, 'Watch this. Now we're gonna kill 'em."



The performances stem from a chance conversation Murray had with Vogler a few years back when they happened to be seated in the same row during a trans-Atlantic flight. They became friends and their friendship turned into the collaboration on stage. Murray credits Vogler and the other performers for carrying the show.



"By myself, in the shower, I'm just as good as anyone else in the shower. But when - well better than some, maybe," Murray says, laughing. "But on the stage, with these three, you know, it - I'm elevated, you know? It takes me up to someplace else. It really - you can't stand next to this music and not be affected by it."



CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Related Articles