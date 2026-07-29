Bigvision Launches Inaugural Fall Season and Announces First Class of Associate Artists

Bigvision has announced part of its inaugural Fall Season of free programming, along with its first class of Associate Artists.

Located in a 4,000-square-foot substance-free community space in Midtown Manhattan, Bigvision is dedicated to building sober communities through the arts, sports and fitness, education, and community connection. Founded in memory of Isaac Goldberg Volkmar, the organization aims to foster joyful, substance-free living while changing the national conversation around addiction and recovery.

The inaugural Fall Season will feature conversations, performances, staged readings, workshops, comedy, music, and community events led by Broadway artists, acclaimed creators, and leaders in the recovery and health services communities. All programming is free, with reserved seating available for recovery partners and Bigvision members.

Hazelden Betty Ford Speaker Series

The Speaker Series will feature artists and leaders sharing how recovery has shaped their lives and careers.

Philip Seymour Hoffman Reading Series

The Reading Series will showcase new plays and musicals exploring addiction, recovery, and healing.

Additional readings to be announced include works by Adam Bock, James Byous, Brant Russell, Callie Kimball, Sarah Elizabeth Grace, Lauren Gunderson, and Molly Carden.

Outdoor Hang

Every Thursday from 5:00–7:00 p.m., Bigvision's outdoor patio will host live music, conversation, and community gatherings before Speaker Series and Reading Series events.

Creativity and Recovery Classes

Bigvision will also present free drop-in workshops exploring creativity and recovery, including:

September 9 – "Crafting and Publishing Narratives on Challenging Topics" with Erin Khar

September 26 – "Art of Healing," a painting workshop with Christine Mottau

September 29 – "Sobriety and Creativity" with Elizabeth Addison, Cara Benson, Sean Daniels, and Erin Khar

October 7 – "How To Write a Fourth Step" taught by Adam Bock

November 18 – "Storytelling in Film: Building Trust + Boundaries" with Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ellen Goosenberg Kent

Additional recurring classes include Breathe Stretch Release every Wednesday, Pilates classes, the monthly No Drink Minimum Comedy Show, and weekly Open Mic Night every Tuesday.

Recovery Meetings

The organization will also host weekly recovery meetings, including:

AA – Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Women's Meeting – Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Focus Group Meeting – Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. for individuals navigating life without prescription stimulants.

Associate Artists

Bigvision also announced its inaugural class of Associate Artists, a group of playwrights, performers, directors, designers, and creators who will help shape future programming while advocating for recovery through their artistic work.

The inaugural Associate Artists include Elizabeth Addison, Annaleigh Ashford, Hank Azaria, Dan Bakkedahl, Adam Bock, Jake Brasch, Norbert Leo Butz, Molly Carden, Jeremy Cohen, Stephanie Demong, Peter DuBois, Veronika Duerr, Lauren English, Halley Feiffer, Armand Fields, Lance Gardner, Sarah Elizabeth Grace, Lauren Gunderson, David Hanbury, Harmon, Sean Hudock, Dan Jones, Erin Khar, Tony Larkin, Craig Lucas, Casey Murphy, Clint Ramos, Lisa Ramirez, Danny Scheie, Gwydion Suilebhan, Joe Tapper, Gregory Treco, and Brant Russell.

Reservations for all events are available through the Bigvision calendar and mobile app. Memberships and donation opportunities are also available through the organization.

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