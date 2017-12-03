Bid Today to Win Two Tickets to SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and a Backstage Tour with Lilli Cooper!

Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

'Tis the season to change the world!

Bid today for a chance for you and a guest to see the new Broadway hit SpongeBob! After the show take an exclusive backstage tour with Sandy herself, Lilli Cooper.

A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on Broadway and what do you get? SpongeBob? Squarepants, The Broadway Musical.

Brilliantly reimagining the beloved Nickelodeon series, Broadway's best creative minds bring the musical to life with humor, heart and pure theatricality. Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage.

Get ready to explore the depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob? Squarepants?, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

Donated by: Lilli Cooper

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 22, 2017 to Jan 25, 2018

Dec 22, 2017 to Jan 25, 2018 Experience blackout dates: December 26-28, 2017

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Valid for a Tuesday evening, Wednesday matinee, Wednesday evening, or Thursday evening performance only.

Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds. Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible.

If company member is specified, the individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

Lot #1393749

Rules &

Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

