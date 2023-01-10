Bid On Two House Seats to the 35th Anniversary Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Charitybuzz is hosting an auction to benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights. The auction is live now until January 19th.

You and a guest can enjoy two VIP house seats to the 35th Anniversary performance of The Phantom of the Opera on January 28 at 8 pm in New York.

Come feel the power of the music of the night one last time. The international hit and Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway in 1988 at the Majestic Theatre and holds the title as the longest-running Broadway musical in history. Written by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and directed by the legendary Harold Prince, this angel of music will close in February 2023.

In a fitting celebration just weeks before its closing, this masterpiece of musical theater history will celebrate its 35th anniversary on January 26, 2023. One lucky winner will have the opportunity to experience this milestone performance from two VIP house seats.

