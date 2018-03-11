Bid Now to Win a Trip to Attend the Opening Night of CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD on Broadway

Win a trip to attend the opening night of Children of a Lesser God on Broadway!

For as little as $10 you can win:

2 VIP Tickets to Opening Night of "Children of a Lesser God" on April 11, 2018 at Studio 54

Attend the Opening Night After-Party

2 Nights' Hotel Accommodations for Winner and Guest

Roundtrip Airfare to NYC for Winner and Guest

Click here to bid!

ABOUT THE SHOW

The Tony Award®-winning Best Play CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD is back on Broadway in a breathtaking new revival directed by Tony-winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences). Joshua Jackson (The Affair) stars as an unconventional teacher at a school for the deaf and Lauren Ridloff (Wonderstruck) is the remarkable woman he meets there. As their relationship heats up, so does their desire to connect-igniting a thrilling exploration of passion, intimacy, and what we surrender when we fall in love.

Now you could win a trip to Broadway to attend Opening Night of CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD on April 11 at Studio 54! We'll fly you and a friend to New York City and put you up in a hotel. Then you'll receive VIP tickets to the show and attend the star-studded after-party.

To enter to win, it only takes a $10 minimum donation to TBD. If you donate more, you'll earn more chances to win, plus some great rewards.

We look forward to seeing one of you on Opening Night!

ABOUT BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive life-saving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance.

We are one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC





Related Articles