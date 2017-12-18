Bid Now to See The Boss in SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY!

Click Here for More Articles on SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Enjoy 2 prime, center orchestra tickets to experience this once-in-a-lifetime show, Springsteen on Broadway for a performance in January 2018.

Making his Broadway debut, American icon and twenty-time Grammy award winner Bruce Springsteen will perform a limited engagement, intimate, solo set at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York City.

Known for his powerful and poetic lyrics, Springsteen has been called one of the greatest music storytellers of our time. Springsteen wanted to do a show that was personal and intimate stating, "My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music." Don't miss out on this unique experience to be captivated by a true American treasure!

Donated by: Donated by: Debby Landesman and Storm King Art Center

Bid here to win!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Jan 09, 2018 to Jan 20, 2018

Additional Details

Recommended for ages 16 and older.

Valid for 2 people.

When redeeming the tickets the recipients should choose several dates in the event that the first choice is unavailable.

Lot #1443700

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

