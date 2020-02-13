Beverley Knight and Fra Free Join Cast of CINDERELLA Film

Click Here for More Articles on Cinderella- Movie

More casting has been announced for the upcoming live-action Cinderella movie musical! The new additions include Olivier nominee Beverley Knight in an unknown role and The Ferryman's Fra Free as Hench.

Additional castings include Tallulah Greive as Princess Gwen, Luke Latchman as Griff, and Mary Higgins as Princess Laura.

They join Pop star Camilla Cabello (Cinderella), Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Fairy Godmother), Tony winner Idina Menzel (Evil Stepmother), Pierce Brosnan (King), Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Robert), Minnie Driver (Queen Beatrice), John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan (mice-turned-footmen), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

The photo shared by Fra Free on Twitter, also confirms that rapper Missy Elliott will portray the Town Crier in the film.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

The film is expected to be released in February 2021.

